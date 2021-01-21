Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Lessened by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.4% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $47,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

