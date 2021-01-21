Content Value Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $534,094.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $534,094.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00062292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00527616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.87 or 0.03853807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016558 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.