Contrasting Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) & The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and Greenwood Hall (OTCMKTS:ELRN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for The Hackett Group and Greenwood Hall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenwood Hall 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hackett Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Greenwood Hall.

Volatility & Risk

The Hackett Group has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwood Hall has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and Greenwood Hall’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $282.47 million 1.55 $23.28 million $0.79 18.49 Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hackett Group has higher revenue and earnings than Greenwood Hall.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Greenwood Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 2.81% 10.58% 7.53% Greenwood Hall N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of The Hackett Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of The Hackett Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of Greenwood Hall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Greenwood Hall on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content. The company's benchmarking services conduct studies in the areas of selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices help clients to develop coordinated strategy for achieving performance enhancements across the enterprise. It also provides Oracle EEA solutions in the areas of core financial close and consolidation, integrated business planning, and reporting/advanced analytics. In addition, the company offers SAP Solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change management, exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Greenwood Hall Company Profile

Greenwood Hall, Inc. provides cloud-based education management services to public, private, and not-for-profit higher education institutions in the United States. It offers enrollment management solutions, including lead generation/marketing, prospective student qualification, new student recruitment, and enrollment counseling services; retention counseling/coaching, as well as the reengagement of students dropped out of a particular institution; and student support solutions, such as help desk, career advising, student concierge, and financial aid advising services. The company also provides consulting services, including market assessments and analysis of internal operational efficiency; various data and technology enabled solutions that enable school clients to better manage/analyze data, deliver instruction to students, and make certain institutional decisions; and management services. In addition, it offers donor lifecycle management services to various non-profit organizations. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

