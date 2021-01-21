Contrasting Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Approach Resources (OTCMKTS:AREXQ)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Approach Resources (OTCMKTS:AREXQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Range Resources alerts:

This table compares Range Resources and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09% Approach Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Approach Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Range Resources and Approach Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 14 5 0 2.04 Approach Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $6.71, indicating a potential downside of 24.18%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Approach Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Approach Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.80 -$1.72 billion $0.40 22.13 Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.01 -$19.91 million N/A N/A

Approach Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Approach Resources has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Range Resources beats Approach Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.