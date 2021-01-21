Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Convatec Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Convatec Group alerts:

Convatec Group stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Convatec Group has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Convatec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Convatec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convatec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.