Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Convatec Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Convatec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Convatec Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $10.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Convatec Group has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.28.

About Convatec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

