Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.40

Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.22 ($0.13), with a volume of 671318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85.

About Coral Products plc (CRU.L) (LON:CRU)

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

