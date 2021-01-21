CoreCivic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,828 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 468 put options.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.23. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

