Cornichon (CORN) Trading Down 5.7% This Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $2,892.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Cornichon token can now be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00053056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00127256 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00288999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00071730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00073322 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Cornichon Token Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,761,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,616,425 tokens. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cornichon Token Trading

Cornichon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.