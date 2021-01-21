Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corteva by 10.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

