Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $362.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.75. The company has a market cap of $160.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

