Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $361.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

