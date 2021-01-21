Counos Coin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $832,706.00 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 71.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Counos Coin token can now be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00007211 BTC on popular exchanges. Counos Coin has a market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $832,706.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 65.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 298,977.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Token Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 tokens. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The Reddit community for Counos Coin is https://reddit.com/