Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Covivio stock opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. Covivio has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $93.60.

About Covivio

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

