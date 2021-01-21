Cowen Raises Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $55.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cowen from $35.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after buying an additional 175,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,112,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

