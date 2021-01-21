CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) Shares Gap Down to $498.00

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) (LON:CPP) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $498.00, but opened at $458.00. CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) shares last traded at $461.60, with a volume of 2,921 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm has a market cap of £41.35 million and a PE ratio of -23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 309.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.10.

In other CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) news, insider Jason Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

CPPGroup Plc (CPP.L) Company Profile (LON:CPP)

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

