Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,450.00

Craneware plc (CRW.L) (LON:CRW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and last traded at GBX 2,380.30 ($31.10), with a volume of 26768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,240 ($29.27).

The company has a market cap of £654.57 million and a PE ratio of 37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,237.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,829.83.

Craneware plc (CRW.L) Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

