Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €76.00 Price Target

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €68.59 ($80.70).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.36 ($79.25) on Thursday. BASF SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €69.24 ($81.46). The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion and a PE ratio of -31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €55.52.

BASF SE (BAS.F) Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

