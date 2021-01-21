Credit Suisse Group Increases Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $42.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.96.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 73.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 87,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.