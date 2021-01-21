Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ORINF opened at $45.53 on Wednesday.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.