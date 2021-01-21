Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to post $121.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.28 million. Cree reported sales of $239.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year sales of $601.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.70 million to $618.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $659.42 million, with estimates ranging from $534.50 million to $803.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

CREE traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.17. 1,604,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cree by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cree by 564.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,482 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cree by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Cree during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

