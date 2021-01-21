Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of SPXL stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58.

About Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.