Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $54,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $199,440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $159,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 670.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

