Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $57,000 in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of BP during the third quarter worth $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 50.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in BP by 204.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BP stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

