Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of K opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

