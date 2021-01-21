Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter worth about $487,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.