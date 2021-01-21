Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after buying an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,788,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $942,621,000 after buying an additional 496,432 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,146,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $816,295,000 after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.18 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

