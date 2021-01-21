Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 700 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

NYSE URI opened at $260.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $267.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day moving average of $196.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

