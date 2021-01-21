Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.42.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.5325 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

