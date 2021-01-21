Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 35,149 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,456 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $577,480,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 57,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock worth $4,375,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

