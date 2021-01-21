Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX) Trading Up 8%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX) shares were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 35,533 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 35,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of C$17.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29.

About Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (CTX.TO) (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

