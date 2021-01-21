CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,977.16

CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,977.16 and traded as high as $3,341.00. CRH plc (CRH.L) shares last traded at $3,278.00, with a volume of 925,955 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of CRH plc (CRH.L) in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of £25.53 billion and a PE ratio of 13.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,163.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,981.37.

About CRH plc (CRH.L) (LON:CRH)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

