CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $4,273,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $189.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its 200-day moving average is $111.66.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

