Critical Analysis: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) & Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 8 0 2.80 Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $98.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Kidoz.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Kidoz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 3.13 $17.23 million ($3.72) -26.68 Kidoz $4.52 million 11.02 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Kidoz.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Kidoz -256.31% -185.18% -162.85%

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Kidoz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

