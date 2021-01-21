Critical Analysis: P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) versus Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) and Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

P10 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P10 and Pinnacle West Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital $3.47 billion 2.53 $538.32 million $4.77 16.34

Pinnacle West Capital has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of P10 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares P10 and Pinnacle West Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle West Capital 18.03% 11.16% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for P10 and Pinnacle West Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle West Capital 1 5 5 0 2.36

Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus price target of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.62%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than P10.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats P10 on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P10 Company Profile

P10 Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiary, operates as an alternative asset management investment company in the United States. It offers private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. The company was formerly known as P10 Industries, Inc. and changed its name to P10 Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. P10 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable. The company serves approximately 1.3 million customers. It owns or leases approximately 6,316 megawatts of regulated generation capacity. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

