Critical Contrast: Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) vs. SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of SSE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power 0.16% 0.13% 0.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSE and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE $8.65 billion 2.51 -$75.01 million $1.06 19.56 Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.31 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -7.72

SSE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSE and Korea Electric Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 1 5 4 0 2.30 Korea Electric Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

SSE has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats SSE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total of 671 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 83,672 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 34,440 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 864 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 326,329 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 125,067 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,641,891 units of support with a total line length of 504,402 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

