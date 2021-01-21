Critical Contrast: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) versus ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChannelAdvisor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and ChannelAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 25.06% 20.99% 11.97% ChannelAdvisor 12.99% 16.97% 11.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Qualys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ChannelAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Qualys and ChannelAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 7 5 0 2.21 ChannelAdvisor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $112.15, suggesting a potential downside of 10.26%. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus price target of $20.31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given ChannelAdvisor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ChannelAdvisor is more favorable than Qualys.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qualys and ChannelAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $321.61 million 15.16 $69.34 million $1.67 74.84 ChannelAdvisor $129.96 million 4.37 $3.48 million $0.15 130.67

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than ChannelAdvisor. Qualys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChannelAdvisor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Qualys beats ChannelAdvisor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend and implement remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT, security, and compliance solutions. The company markets and sells its IT, security, and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers and resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Its suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. The company also offers Where to Buy solution that allows brands to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides brands with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. Its customers include online businesses of brands and retailers, as well as advertising agencies that use its solutions on behalf of their clients. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

