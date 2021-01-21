CROAT (CROAT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $67.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a market cap of $108,075.46 and $67.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 84,864,019 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

