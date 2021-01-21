Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,183.33 ($67.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a report on Monday.

Get Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) alerts:

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,360 ($83.09) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,399.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,113.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The firm has a market cap of £8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94).

About Croda International Plc (CRDA.L)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.