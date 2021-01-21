CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of CAPL opened at $17.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $663.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $591.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.43 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

