Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,560 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.