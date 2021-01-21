Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 344,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

