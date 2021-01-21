Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

