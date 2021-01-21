Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $826,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after purchasing an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $188.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

