Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $841,000 Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA opened at $200.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.77. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $200.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.