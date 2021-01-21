Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $907,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,745 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $29.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

