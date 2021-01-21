Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,650 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

CLGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Shares of NYSE:CLGX opened at $75.69 on Thursday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.60.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.