Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Entergy stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

