Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,293 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in CarMax by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $122.79 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,599 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,500. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

