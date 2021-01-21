Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

